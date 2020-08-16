Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $983.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.75, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

