Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 26 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $588.99 per share, with a total value of $15,313.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 16 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $599.00 per share, with a total value of $9,584.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $584.00 per share, with a total value of $4,672.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 16 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $602.00 per share, with a total value of $9,632.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $539.99 per share, with a total value of $6,479.88.

On Friday, July 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 16 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $532.99 per share, with a total value of $8,527.84.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $562.00 per share, with a total value of $6,744.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $555.00 per share, with a total value of $6,660.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $560.02 per share, with a total value of $6,720.24.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $573.82 per share, with a total value of $6,885.84.

On Monday, July 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $575.01 per share, with a total value of $98,901.72.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $600.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.64.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.