Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 633,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 251,601 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $6,916,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 135,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.