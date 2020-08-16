Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,574.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

