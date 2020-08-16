Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,365,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 8,556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,912.8 days.

KREVF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

