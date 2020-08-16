Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Noble Financial downgraded Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

