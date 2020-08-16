Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $34,183,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

