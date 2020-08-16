Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $513.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

