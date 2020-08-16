JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

JCDXF opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

