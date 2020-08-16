James (Jim) Simpson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Peel Mining Ltd (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Ltd (ASX:PEX) insider James (Jim) Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($16,785.71).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Peel Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.32 ($0.23).

Get Peel Mining alerts:

Peel Mining Company Profile

Peel Mining Limited explores for and develops precious, base, and specialty metal resources in New South Wales and Western Australia, Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company's principal projects include the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 80 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales; the Cobar Superbasin project that comprise 23 exploration licenses and applications covering an area of approximately 2,800 square kilometers located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales; and the Wagga Tank project, which include four tenements located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.