James (Jim) Simpson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Peel Mining Ltd (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Ltd (ASX:PEX) insider James (Jim) Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($16,785.71).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Peel Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.32 ($0.23).
Peel Mining Company Profile
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.