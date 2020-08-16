James J. Kim Buys 1,000 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

