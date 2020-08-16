iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.