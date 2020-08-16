iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MBB opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.14. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.