iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $257.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $260.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

