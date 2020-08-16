Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 1,162,720 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,433,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 408,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 296,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

