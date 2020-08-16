Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.41. Invacare has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invacare by 17.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 170,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Invacare by 529.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 896,840 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 887,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 444,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

