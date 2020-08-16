Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

INUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

