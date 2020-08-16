inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis Buys 10,250 Shares

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $118,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INTT opened at $5.13 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

