inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis Buys 10,250 Shares

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $118,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of INTT opened at $5.13 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.
