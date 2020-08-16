Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.46). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

