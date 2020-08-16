International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $43,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

