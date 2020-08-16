InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $27,231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 349,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.