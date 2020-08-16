Insider Selling: OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $12,131.00 in Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 1,733 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.83. OptiNose Inc has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
