Insider Selling: OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $12,131.00 in Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 1,733 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.83. OptiNose Inc has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

