Insider Selling: InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $29,310.00 in Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $16,340.00.

NVTA opened at $30.02 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $19,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,364.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

