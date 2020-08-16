Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $30,638.19 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

