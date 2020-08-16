Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,875.14 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,875.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,213.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BXMT opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

