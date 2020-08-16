Insider Selling: Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALG stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 137,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

