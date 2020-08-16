Insider Buying: WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) CEO Acquires $24,996.56 in Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $24,996.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,078.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WOW opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.62. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.