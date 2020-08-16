Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 1,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $710,381.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unifi stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 347,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

