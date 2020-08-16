Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 24th, Charles Theuer purchased 9,895 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.50.
- On Friday, May 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 10,592 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $22,031.36.
TCON stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.