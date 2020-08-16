Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 24th, Charles Theuer purchased 9,895 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.50.

On Friday, May 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 10,592 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $22,031.36.

TCON stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.