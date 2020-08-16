Insider Buying: Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Buys $87,550.00 in Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

