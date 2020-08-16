Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Buys $52,938.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 3,144 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $57,660.96.

On Monday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,115 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $83,118.75.

NYSE RM opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 33.98 and a quick ratio of 33.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 338.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $539,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

