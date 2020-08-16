Insider Buying: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Purchases $32,000.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

PTMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

