Insider Buying: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

