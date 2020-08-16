Insider Buying: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Acquires $11,300.00 in Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.