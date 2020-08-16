Insider Buying: Janel Corp (OTCMKTS:JANL) Insider Buys $18,103.00 in Stock

Janel Corp (OTCMKTS:JANL) insider Brendan James Killackey bought 2,150 shares of Janel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,103.00.

Shares of Janel stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Janel Corp has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery.

