Insider Buying: Jadar Lithium Limited (ASX:JDR) Insider Buys A$70,200.00 in Stock

Jadar Lithium Limited (ASX:JDR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$70,200.00 ($50,142.86).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jadar Lithium alerts:

On Wednesday, August 5th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 41,666,666 shares of Jadar Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$624,999.99 ($446,428.56).

Jadar Lithium Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01.

Jadar Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of lithium and other mineral properties. The company holds 100% interest in five exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 328 square kilometers in Serbia. It also holds a 80% interest in the two exploration areas comprising 99 licenses in Austria.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadar Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadar Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.