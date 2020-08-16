Insider Buying: Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Buys $51,500.00 in Stock

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Robert W. Jr. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

