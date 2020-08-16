Insider Buying: Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO Purchases $34,216.25 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ETM opened at $1.67 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $227.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 18.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

