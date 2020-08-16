Insider Buying: Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO Purchases $34,216.25 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ETM opened at $1.67 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $227.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.
Entercom Communications Company Profile
Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.