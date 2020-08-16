Insider Buying: Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO Acquires $87,838.36 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field acquired 55,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $87,838.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,843.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $227.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Entercom Communications by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

