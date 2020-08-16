Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Acquires A$19,000.00 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

Nathan McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cazaly Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Nathan McMahon bought 650,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,150.00 ($14,392.86).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 34.95 and a current ratio of 34.98. Cazaly Resources Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of $7.96 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cazaly Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazaly Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.