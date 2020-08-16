Insider Buying: Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CFO Acquires 2,025 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CFO Marc Mehlman purchased 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $539.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 182.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 83.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 16.4% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

