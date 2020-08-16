Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Inseego from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $338,847.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,080. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inseego by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inseego by 3,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inseego by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

