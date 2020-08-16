InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0054

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $133,910.95 and $395.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00793909 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00085530 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,693,108 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.