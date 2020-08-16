Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:III opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.