ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $272,957.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $871,990.91 and approximately $272,957.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001571 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,090,218 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.