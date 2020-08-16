II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.

IIVI stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IIVI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $2,703,515 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.