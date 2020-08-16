II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.
IIVI stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45.
Several research firms recently commented on IIVI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
