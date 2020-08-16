II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $43.50 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $2,703,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth $26,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

