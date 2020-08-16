IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGMS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 172.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 269,704 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $11,209,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

