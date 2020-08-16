IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

