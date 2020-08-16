IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,314 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.